Mitch Seavey closes in on third Iditarod victory
The Seward, Alaska, musher is attempting to win his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and could arrive at the finish line in Nome as early as Tuesday afternoon. He's also on pace to set a new course record.
