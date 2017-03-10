MGM Springfield return on investment called a oeless than certaina by analysts
Financial analysts have predicted that up to a third of MGM's annual profits could come from the Hartford area. Connecticut is just a vote away from building this competing casino in East Windsor and according to financial analysts, MGMs revenue projections are anything but certain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Thu
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC