MGM Springfield return on investment called a oeless than certaina by analysts

MGM Springfield return on investment called a "less than certain" by analysts

14 hrs ago

Financial analysts have predicted that up to a third of MGM's annual profits could come from the Hartford area. Connecticut is just a vote away from building this competing casino in East Windsor and according to financial analysts, MGMs revenue projections are anything but certain.

