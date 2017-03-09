Massachusetts unemployment rate rose ...

Massachusetts unemployment rate rose in January

The Massachusetts jobless rate rose to 3.2 percent in January, a trend the state hasn't seen in four years. The unemployment rate has been on the decline since February 2013, until the state revealed that more than 100,000 people were unemployed in January.

