Massachusetts Gaming Commission holding public meeting in Springfield
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public meeting in Springfield Thursday to discuss the progress and future of MGM Springfield. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the MassMutual Center Thursday morning.
