Maryland suspect charged with arson in Massachusetts
A Maryland homicide and rape suspect has been arrested in Massachusetts where he's charged with setting five fires that left several families homeless. Mardell Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on five counts of arson of a dwelling as well as a charge of being a fugitive from justice following his arrest last week in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|2 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|18 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|2
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC