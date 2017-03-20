Maryland suspect charged with arson i...

Maryland suspect charged with arson in Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

A Maryland homicide and rape suspect has been arrested in Massachusetts where he's charged with setting five fires that left several families homeless. Mardell Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on five counts of arson of a dwelling as well as a charge of being a fugitive from justice following his arrest last week in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re... 2 hr Cops are Degenerates 4
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... 18 hr Cops are Degenerates 2
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Mar 14 Cops are Degenerates 4
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) Mar 13 Charlie Kelly 41
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Mar 9 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... Mar 3 Arnold Ziffel 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC