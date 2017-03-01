March madness: Harlem Wizards vs. West Springfield teachers on the basketball court
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at West Springfield High School, 425 Piper Road. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. WEST SPRINGFIELD -- No word yet on what the Vegas oddsmakers are saying about the March 15 matchup between West Springfield schoolteachers and the Harlem Wizards, the traveling trick-hoops-and-alley-oops team famous for their high jinks on the court.
