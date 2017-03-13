Man killed at Paris airport had criminal past, radical flags
French soldiers shot and killed a man who wrestled a colleague to the ground Saturday and tried to steal her rifle at Paris' Orly Airport. The melee forced the airport's busy terminals to close and evacuate and trapped hundreds of passengers aboard flights that had just landed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC