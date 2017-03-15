Longmeadow mourns snow plow driver killed by train

The Longmeadow public works employee who was killed by an Amtrak train while plowing snow during Tuesday's nor'easter is being remembered as an affable, hard working colleague. Warren Cowles, 59, had worked for the Western Massachusetts town for more than 29 years, but his career ended tragically when the dump truck he was using to clear snow was struck by an oncoming train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.