Legion's spectacular first season paves the way for a new era of comic book shows

When viewers have more than 400 scripted television shows to choose from each year, creating a series that very clearly isn't meant for everyone isn't nearly as problematic in the long run as it sounds.... When viewers have more than 400 scripted television shows to choose from each year, creating a series that very clearly isn't meant for everyone isn't nearly as problematic in the long run as it sounds. Broad... Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix's gruesome horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, will return for more BRAAAIIINS in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.