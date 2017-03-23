Jury decides death penalty for man, 24, in Las Vegas killing

A jury in Las Vegas decided a 24-year-old man should become the youngest person on Nevada's death row for the 2011 rape, killing and mutilation of a 15-year-old girl who had texted her mother to say she was on her way home after fetching a school book. Javier Righetti was 19 when Alyssa Otremba disappeared and searchers found her charred body the next day in a vacant lot not far from her home in northwest Las Vegas.

