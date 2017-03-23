Jury decides death penalty for man, 24, in Las Vegas killing
A jury in Las Vegas decided a 24-year-old man should become the youngest person on Nevada's death row for the 2011 rape, killing and mutilation of a 15-year-old girl who had texted her mother to say she was on her way home after fetching a school book. Javier Righetti was 19 when Alyssa Otremba disappeared and searchers found her charred body the next day in a vacant lot not far from her home in northwest Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|5 hr
|Plant Valantiti
|16
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|11 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 20
|Cops are Degenerates
|2
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC