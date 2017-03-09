Jose Tosado re-election reception held at Tower Square
Lawmakers from across the state came out for his re-election celebration at the Colony Club in Tower Square in Springfield. Since the state budget was announced Thursday, 22News took the opportunity to ask your lawmakers if us here in western Massachusetts will be getting the funding we need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC