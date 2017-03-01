Jailing of officers shakes Baltimore criminal justice system

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein, back right, listens as Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to announce that ... . This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Wayne Jenkins, one of seven police officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force who are charged with stealing money, property and ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.