Irish cultural center opens its doors...

Irish cultural center opens its doors in West Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

A brand new Irish cultural center opened in West Springfield, just in time to take part in the St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities. Congressman Richard Neal hosted a St. Patrick's event at the brand new Irish cultural center in West Springfield on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... 6 hr Cops are Degenerates 2
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Mar 14 Cops are Degenerates 4
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) Mar 13 Charlie Kelly 41
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Mar 9 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... Mar 3 Arnold Ziffel 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Feb 26 Agawam 1158 301
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC