Indian Sikh reports being shot in arm; police seek suspect
Police in a Seattle suburb say they are seeking a white gunman after an Indian Sikh man reported he was shot in the arm and told to "go back to your own country." India's foreign minister said on Twitter early Sunday that the victim is identified as Deep Rai and that he told police he was working in his driveway on Friday when the unidentified man approached him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Fri
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC