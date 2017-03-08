Greensboro gets shot at Boeheim, Syra...

Greensboro gets shot at Boeheim, Syracuse in NIT opener

Four days after the Hall of Fame coach from Syracuse angered an entire city by saying there was "no value" in the Atlantic Coast Conference holding its postseason tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Orange were matched up Sunday night against UNC Greensboro in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. Among the final few teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, top-seeded Syracuse will host the eighth-seeded Spartans at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night.

