Graduation rates continue to rise
The high school graduation rate in Massachusetts climbed slightly to 87.5 percent last school year, rising for the 10th consecutive year, while the annual dropout rate remained at 1.9 percent, education officials announced Tuesday. The four-year graduation rate, measured among the 74,045 students who entered as ninth-graders in 2012 or transferred into that class year, represents an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year and an increase of 7.6 percentage points from the cohort of students entering in 2006, when the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education first began calculating rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Alcombright's Annual Address Touts Progress...
|2 hr
|cil
|8
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC