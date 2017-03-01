Graduation rates continue to rise

The high school graduation rate in Massachusetts climbed slightly to 87.5 percent last school year, rising for the 10th consecutive year, while the annual dropout rate remained at 1.9 percent, education officials announced Tuesday. The four-year graduation rate, measured among the 74,045 students who entered as ninth-graders in 2012 or transferred into that class year, represents an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year and an increase of 7.6 percentage points from the cohort of students entering in 2006, when the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education first began calculating rates.

