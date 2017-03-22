Former Springfield home undergoing demolition
A home on Crest Street in Springfield is being demolished after failed attempts by the city to market and sell the property. The home at 43 Crest Street was foreclosed for the non-payment of taxes, and has been declared structurally unsound, according to a release sent to 22News from Mayor Domenic Sarno's office.
