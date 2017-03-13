Fire near downtown Boulder, Colorado, forces evacuations
A small wildfire burning in the mountains just outside downtown Boulder, Colorado, forced people from their homes early Sunday and ignited dead trees that exploded into black plumes of smoke, authorities and residents said. Wind was pushing the flames in the wooded area a couple of miles west of Pearl Street, the shopping and dining heart of the university city's downtown.
