Ex-Raiders QB Marinovich pleads guilty in public nudity case

9 hrs ago

Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger's home naked. The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

