Ex-Raiders QB Marinovich pleads guilty in public nudity case
Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger's home naked. The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
