Dryer fire quickly put out in Springfield
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that a clothes dryer caused a fire in the basement of the home at 43 East Canton Circle at around 1:20 P.M. Leger said that the fire was extinguished quickly, but there was some minor fire and smoke damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
