Debate over where to breed rattlesnake in Massachusetts continues
Dozens of local residents gathered Wednesday night at the Knights of Columbus in Ware to discuss the future location of a breeding ground for rattlesnakes. UMass Professor Alan Richmond told 22News the state is considering 5 locations in total, but refused to disclose them out of fear that people would hurt the endangered snakes.
