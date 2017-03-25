Dad, attorney challenge charges against shooting suspects

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, right, alongside Mayor John Cranley, second from left, and city manager Harry Black, left, announces the arrest of Cornell Beckley and Deondre Davis in connection to the Cameo nightclub sh... . Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, alongside Mayor John Cranley, left, announces the arrest of Cornell Beckley and Deondre Davis in connection to the Cameo nightclub shooting during a news conference at police headquarters,... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.