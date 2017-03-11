Congressmen Neal opposes repealing the Affordable Care act
Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield was back in his western Massachusetts district today to hold a town hall meeting in Chicopee. 22News was there to hear what he had to say about the changing structure of healthcare here in the U.S. More than one hundred people attended Congressman Richard Neal's a town hall meeting at the Elms College in Chicopee Saturday morning to discuss the Affordable Care Act which the Trump administration is hoping to repeal and replace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC