Complaint: Man charged with killing Navajo officer was drunk

Complaint: Man charged with killing Navajo officer was drunk

FILE--In this March 16, 2017, file photo, family members of fallen Navajo Nation police officer Houston Largo wear blue in his honor and stand by to wait for his casket to be removed from the hearse during... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man charged with killing a Navajo Nation police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call had been drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting, according to a criminal complaint released Tuesday.

