Car t-boned in downtown Springfield car accident
Springfield police captain Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, according to traffic officers the collision at Dwight and Lyman Street was the result of the Dwight street driver running a red light. Luckily no one was hurt in spite of the force of impact spinning one car in the opposite direction.
