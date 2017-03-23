Boston firefighter charged with child rape in Cape Cod
A spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office says 56-year-old Edward Kulik Jr., of Centerville, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of rape of a child with force and other charges.
