AG: Man gave women drugs so theya d serve as sex workers
A man who allegedly ran a human trafficking operation in which women were given heroin and cocaine in exchange for being sex workers, has been indicted on multiple charges. According to a news release sent to 22News by the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, Hendricks Mario Berdet , 31, of Boston, is being charged with human trafficking, rape, and witness intimidation.
