300 bags of a oeAddicteda heroin seized in West Springfield arrest

A Holyoke resident had more than $2,200 cash and hundreds of bags of heroin with the word "Addicted" stamped on it, West Springfield police say. The department posted on their official Facebook page that Israel Cabrera-Perez was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of the Shell station at 2044 Riverdale Street.

