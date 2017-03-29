300 bags of a oeAddicteda heroin seized in West Springfield arrest
A Holyoke resident had more than $2,200 cash and hundreds of bags of heroin with the word "Addicted" stamped on it, West Springfield police say. The department posted on their official Facebook page that Israel Cabrera-Perez was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of the Shell station at 2044 Riverdale Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Tue
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC