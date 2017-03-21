3 Minnesota footballers cleared by school in assault case

In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. plays during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Minneapolis. Winfield and two other players were cleared of sexual harass... MINNEAPOLIS - Three Minnesota football players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld.

