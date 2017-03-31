25,000 bags of heroin seized after traffic stop in Springfield

A man from New York was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on a drug charge, Tuesday night, after a traffic stop in Springfield. According to State Police Media Relations, Trooper Gerald Perwak of the Troop B Community Action Team was patrolling on Interstate 291, around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he saw a white Chevy Equinox fail to stop at the bottom of the Dwight Street exit in Springfield.

