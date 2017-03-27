2 more dead in Chicago neighborhood where shootings killed 5

Georgia Jackson, 72, is overcome with emotion upon learning that her two grandsons, Raheem and Dillon Jackson were found fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Chicago ... CHICAGO - Police say two people have died in a drive-by shooting in the same Chicago neighborhood where separate shootings several hours earlier left five people dead, including a pregnant woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.