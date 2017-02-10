VIDEO: Sasquatch sighting at the "X" in Springfield, Mass.
You never know what might happen during live television! While News 8's sister station WWLP's Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei was reporting live on Thursday's snowstorm from The X in Springfield, Massachusetts, something was moving behind her. A "Sasquatch" covered in marijuana leaves, wearing a marijuana mask, appeared to be enjoying the snow at the busy Springfield intersection Thursday afternoon.
