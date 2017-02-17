Vatican, Rome's Jewish Museum, team u...

Vatican, Rome's Jewish Museum, team up for first joint show

Director of the Vatican Museums, Barbara Jatta, left, and Director of Rome's Jewish Museum Alessandra Di Castro pose for a photo in front of a bas-relief showing a menorah at the end of a press conference in Rome, Monda... ROME - The museums of the Vatican and Rome's ancient Jewish community are hosting their first joint exhibit, building on decades of improved Catholic-Jewish relations following centuries of mistrust. The focus of the exhibit opening in May will be the menorah, the seven-armed candelabrum described in the Jewish Torah and depicted in Jewish, Catholic and secular art over the centuries.

