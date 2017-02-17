Vatican, Rome's Jewish Museum, team up for first joint show
Director of the Vatican Museums, Barbara Jatta, left, and Director of Rome's Jewish Museum Alessandra Di Castro pose for a photo in front of a bas-relief showing a menorah at the end of a press conference in Rome, Monda... ROME - The museums of the Vatican and Rome's ancient Jewish community are hosting their first joint exhibit, building on decades of improved Catholic-Jewish relations following centuries of mistrust. The focus of the exhibit opening in May will be the menorah, the seven-armed candelabrum described in the Jewish Torah and depicted in Jewish, Catholic and secular art over the centuries.
