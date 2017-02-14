Unshoveled sidewalks forcing pedestrians to walk in the street
Tuesday night, we went to the Plainfield Bridge and saw that the sidewalks were not shoveled. Several people, including children, had to walk in the road to avoid the deep snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC