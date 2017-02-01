Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to...

Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol

There are 3 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 19 hrs ago, titled Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

A career Border Patrol official who was backed by the agents' union was named Tuesday as chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter than Ronald Vitiello has been appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current level of about 20,000.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#1 Yesterday
What has Obama done to this country that nobody can pass the lie detector test.I would think these are fairly good jobs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,145

Paris

#3 20 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
What has Obama done to this country that nobody can pass the lie detector test.I would think these are fairly good jobs.
Human basics. Monkey see, Monkey do. Obama lied to the people repeatedly, his cabinet picks lied repeatedly, Hillary lied repeatedly, Bill lied repeatedly........the fear and retribution for lying went away, so it became ok to lie. When your President becomes the liar of the year......then it becomes like it did for Clinton.........getting a bj isn't really sex. That thinking has corrupted two generations and you see them in the streets today.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#4 17 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>
Human basics. Monkey see, Monkey do. Obama lied to the people repeatedly, his cabinet picks lied repeatedly, Hillary lied repeatedly, Bill lied repeatedly........the fear and retribution for lying went away, so it became ok to lie. When your President becomes the liar of the year......then it becomes like it did for Clinton.........getting a bj isn't really sex. That thinking has corrupted two generations and you see them in the streets today.
Hey teacher leave those kids alone.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 4
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
News Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15) Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 44
News Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10) Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 154
News Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
News Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ... Jan 12 Cops are degenerates 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC