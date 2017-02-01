Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol
There are 3 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 19 hrs ago, titled Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
A career Border Patrol official who was backed by the agents' union was named Tuesday as chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter than Ronald Vitiello has been appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current level of about 20,000.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
#1 Yesterday
What has Obama done to this country that nobody can pass the lie detector test.I would think these are fairly good jobs.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,145
Paris
|
#3 20 hrs ago
Human basics. Monkey see, Monkey do. Obama lied to the people repeatedly, his cabinet picks lied repeatedly, Hillary lied repeatedly, Bill lied repeatedly........the fear and retribution for lying went away, so it became ok to lie. When your President becomes the liar of the year......then it becomes like it did for Clinton.........getting a bj isn't really sex. That thinking has corrupted two generations and you see them in the streets today.
|
#4 17 hrs ago
Hey teacher leave those kids alone.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|4
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|44
|Agawam Police Officer charged in connection wit...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Sixth person held in slaying n A Pittsfield wom... (Mar '10)
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|154
|Image Courtesy: John D. Connor | Connor, Mornea...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing ...
|Jan 12
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC