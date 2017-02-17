Two Springfield businesses damaged in drive-by shooting
Springfield Police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for a drive-by shooting overnight in the area of Main and Taylor Streets that caused damages at two businesses. Police responded to the scene at about 3 a.m. Sunday after the 'Shotspotter' went off, indicating "14 rounds," explained Captain Cheryl Clapprood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
