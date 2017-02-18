Two accidents along Route 20 in Westfield and West Springfield
West Springfield Firefighter Scott McCarthy told 22News one car rolled over, smashing out the glass. We are told multiple people were in the car but no one was hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Ljg
|40
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 16
|LAFA427
|298
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC