Thunder fans fired up for Kevin Durant's return
Hours before Kevin Durant was to play in Oklahoma City for the first time as a visitor Saturday, some Thunder fans were already gathered around Chesapeake Energy Arena, showing their contempt for the man who left as a free agent last summer and joined the rival Golden State Warriors. Brady Cox of Newcastle, Oklahoma, stood outside the arena wearing a blue Durant jersey that had the word 'Traitor' duck taped under the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|digger337
|20
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC