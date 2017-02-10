Thunder fans fired up for Kevin Duran...

Thunder fans fired up for Kevin Durant's return

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Hours before Kevin Durant was to play in Oklahoma City for the first time as a visitor Saturday, some Thunder fans were already gathered around Chesapeake Energy Arena, showing their contempt for the man who left as a free agent last summer and joined the rival Golden State Warriors. Brady Cox of Newcastle, Oklahoma, stood outside the arena wearing a blue Durant jersey that had the word 'Traitor' duck taped under the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Fri Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan '17 America for all r... 3
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec '16 digger337 20
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hampden County was issued at February 12 at 9:53AM EST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC