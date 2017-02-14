Three brothers face charges in death ...

Three brothers face charges in death of Springfield resident

Prosecutors say three brothers face more serious charges in the death of a man who was assaulted and robbed in Holyoke last week. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the victim, identified as 25-year-old Adam Rei of Springfield, died Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

