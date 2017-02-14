The Latest: New forecasts factored in...

The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of evacuation

There are 5 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of evacuation. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities on Sunday ordered... . A building is submerged from the overflowing Feather River downstream from a damaged dam at Riverbend Park on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

26

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
It is hard to believe that Pelosi has not requested the dam be exploded. She could save her three inch fish that she put before farmers, workers and companies.

ONE fish 2 fish

United States

#3 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
It is hard to believe that Pelosi has not requested the dam be exploded. She could save her three inch fish that she put before farmers, workers and companies.
That fish is fair more important to the area then the farmers. Who destroy the land with their over farming. Just so they can make more money and starve the poor with high prices.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 4 hrs ago
ONE fish 2 fish wrote:
That fish is fair more important to the area then the farmers. Who destroy the land with their over farming. Just so they can make more money and starve the poor with high prices.
Hey EPA Liberal. You have no damn idea what you are talking about moron. That dam and like most in that state feed water ways throughout the whole state. Look up the California Aqueduct idiot. The Liberal ley water straight out of the Sacramento River straight into the ocean to protect a littlefich called the smelt while the Lands from Salinas, to dairy farms and agricultural tat feed humans go to waste for lack of water just so some damn bait is protected. How about the protect of farmer, Dairy farmers, Families and like while generation of family owned business just because you rat asses Liberal want';s to protect some bait fish and now because you wanted to take money to protect illegal criminals. See this is the Liberal mind at work. Liberal mind at work. Protect a L:Little fish and yet do not protect a unborn child. Protect a serial killer form the death penalty but do not protect a unborn child.. See the messed up thought process of the Liberal mind.

Battle Tested

United States

#5 1 hr ago
ONE fish 2 fish wrote:
That fish is fair more important to the area then the farmers. Who destroy the land with their over farming. Just so they can make more money and starve the poor with high prices.
Remember that at meal time stixxxxx. BTW the farmers are not the ones running the prices up. If it cost more to produce a crop guess what the market value does? Plant your own Garden see how that plays out.....
Battle Tested

United States

#6 1 hr ago
Of the 55,000 bridges across the U.S. that were deemed structurally deficient in a report published by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARBTA), more than 1,300 California bridges fall under that category.

That means that of the 25,431 bridges in the state, 5 percent have one or more key bridge elements -- deck, superstructure or substructure -- that are considered to be in "poor" or worse condition, the analysis found.

But yet Clowns biggest concern is refugees and non documented....
