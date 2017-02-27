The Latest: 3 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes
Authorities now say three people died and two were injured after a small plane carrying them crashed into homes in Southern California. Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said Monday night that there were no injuries from the homes, and everyone who might have been inside is accounted for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Sun
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Sun
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC