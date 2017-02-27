Takata pleads guilty in air bag scandal, agrees to pay $1B
Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. pleaded guilty to fraud Monday and agreed to pay a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly defect in millions of its air bags. Takata admitted hiding evidence that its air bag inflators can explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Sun
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Sun
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC