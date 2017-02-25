Strong thunderstorms the result of unusually warm weather
Something you expect to see in April happened Saturday night. Strong thunderstorms rumbled through western Massachusetts, knocking out power to thousands of people in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire County.
