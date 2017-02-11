Springfielda s Ms. Colleen to be crow...

Springfielda s Ms. Colleen to be crowned downtown Saturday night

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

As we inch closer to the Holyoke St. Patrick's parade, cities and towns are beginning to crown this year's colleens. 22News was at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield where the judges will choose who will represent Springfield as the 2017 colleen in this year's parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Fri Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan '17 America for all r... 3
Poll Which store do you miss most? (Apr '08) Dec '16 digger337 20
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hampden County was issued at February 12 at 4:55AM EST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC