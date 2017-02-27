Springfield Thunderbirds recall Rihards Bukarts from Manchester
Bukarts, a native Jurmala, Latvia, played in 11 games with Springfield earlier this season, tallying two assists during that stretch. During his time with the Monarchs, Bukarts scored 15 goals and added eight assists for 23 points in 28 games.
