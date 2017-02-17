Springfield Police continue investigation into several weekend shootings

Shot spotters were active this weekend with several shootings taking place in the city of Springfield some during the daylight hours. One of those shootings took place on Main Street, where boards have been placed over the glass that was shattered when shots were fired here "Fortunately, there were no human beings hurt, but there was a crime against humanity by hitting this building because now, we have to pay for that glass," Flores said.

