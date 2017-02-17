Springfield Police continue investigation into several weekend shootings
Shot spotters were active this weekend with several shootings taking place in the city of Springfield some during the daylight hours. One of those shootings took place on Main Street, where boards have been placed over the glass that was shattered when shots were fired here "Fortunately, there were no human beings hurt, but there was a crime against humanity by hitting this building because now, we have to pay for that glass," Flores said.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 16
|LAFA427
|298
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Curious
|5
|Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14)
|Feb 5
|Jame
|13
|jerk my dong
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ...
|Jan 28
|Rockie
|2
