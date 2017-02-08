Springfield mayor upset about refugee settlement in city
Springfield's mayor says enough is enough! Mayor Domenic Sarno sent out a news release, after learning that several refugee families are set to arrive in the city this week. In his release, Sarno cited the resettlement agency, Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, saying "once again, these resettlement agencies, with no prior contact or coordination effort with our City departments, uses our Springfield as their 'designated resettlement site.'
