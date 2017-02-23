Springfield man sentenced for selling crack cocaine
A man from Springfield, with a history violent crimes, was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court on several drug charges. According to Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, 30-year-old Larry Smith, Jr. was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release.
