Springfield judge dismisses one lawsu...

Springfield judge dismisses one lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

More than 400 people in the District of Columbia who were told last year they didn't have the Zika virus are being reteste Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors at the pretrial hearing on Tuesday will ask the judge to let the other accusers testify to show Cosby drugged and molested young women in a "signature" fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) 1 hr Ljg 40
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 18 hr LAFA427 298
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Feb 13 former democrat 4
News Mom finds man from church hiding in teenager's ... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Curious 5
Lisa ziegert , ever solved ? (Jan '14) Feb 5 Jame 13
jerk my dong Feb 3 guest 1
News Three arrested in North Adams following a drug ... Jan 28 Rockie 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC