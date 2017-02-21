Seen@ The Harlem Globetrotters at the...

Seen@ The Harlem Globetrotters at the MassMutual Center

The Harlem Globetrotters made a tour stop at the birthplace of basketball Sunday afternoon. The one-of-a-kind American icons took the court with their hardwood wizardry to the delight of a crowded MassMutual Center.

